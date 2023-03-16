Money laundering: ED data says only 2.98 per cent cases against MPs/MLAs; conviction rate 96%

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that only 2.98 per cent of its overall ECIRs or complaints have been filed against serving or former MPs and MLAs even as its conviction rate under the anti-money laundering law is at a high of 96 per cent.

The federal probe agency has published an updated data of its action under the three laws it implements– the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA)– till January 31, 2023.

The ED was entrusted with enforcing the stringent provisions of the PMLA, enacted in 2002, from July 1, 2005. The law empowers the agency to summon, arrest, attach the assets of the accused at the investigation stage and prosecute the offenders before a court of law

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print