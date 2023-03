Ganderbal: At least 9 persons were injured in a road accident that took place in Thune area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

An official said that an load carrier turned turtle near Thune area today morning.

He said in the incident at least 9 persons were injured and they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

The official said among them 6 have been referred to SKIMS for advanced treatment—(KNO)

