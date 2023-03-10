India a global strategic partner of US: State dept spokesperson

Washington: India is a global strategic partner of the United States, the Biden administration said on Thursday amidst a series of high-level of exchanges between the two countries.

“Our message to India and about India is consistent. India is a global strategic partner of the United States. The engagements we’ve had with our Indian partners at the ministerial level, at the leader level, at all levels has been in furtherance of deepening the already extensive ties between our two countries,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a news conference here.

“These are ties that are political in nature, diplomatic, economic, security and importantly, people-to-people ties,” he said.

