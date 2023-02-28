Awantipora Encounter: 01 militant killed, Two Armymen injured operation on

Srinagar: One militant has been killed while as two army soldiers were injured in an ongoing encounter at Padgampora area of South Kashmir’s Awantipora on tuesday.

Official sources said, that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile two army troopers also recieved bullet wounds in the gunfight, who have been subsequently shifted to hospital for further treatment.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print