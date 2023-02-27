CBI Arrests Manish Sisodia In Corruption Case

Jammu: The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning during which his answers were not found satisfactory, officials said.

Sisodia arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning, they said.

The officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI grilled the minister on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, they said.

The CBI investigators were not satisfied with the responses provided by Sisodia and alleged that he was not cooperating in the investigation and avoiding clarifications on crucial points sought by them resulting in his arrest, they said.

Before leaving for the CBI office, Sisodia had expressed apprehension that he may be arrested.

Meanwhile Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the arrest of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, by the CBI is dirty politics and asserted that he was innocent.

“Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. His arrest has angered people quite a lot. People are watching everything. People now understand everything and will give a reply to this. It will boost our spirit and our struggle will only get stronger,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.

