Teacher suspended for criticising govt policies on social media

Banihal/Jammu: A government school teacher in Ramban district was suspended on Friday for criticising government policies on social media, officials said.
Joginder Singh, a teacher at a school in Chanderkot, was running four Facebook pages as a socio-political activist to conceal his real identity, they said.
He was criticising government policies and posting anti-government posts on these accounts, they said.
He was suspended by the district magistrate and a probe has been ordered against him, they said.