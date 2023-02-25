Mehraj-Ul-Alam Celebrations Conclude: Thousand Throng Hazratbal

Srinagar: Tens and thousands of people thronged shrines and Masjids as Friday following Mehraj-ul-Alam was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the Kashmir Valley today.
The biggest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal here where thousands of devotees including men, women and children converged to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) after five-time prayers.
The local administration had made special arrangements and traffic was manned to ensure smooth movement. Many makeshift refreshment and medical camps were set up by various government and non-governmental organizations for the devotees. Similar congregational prayers were held in many other shrines in the valley include Jinab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Shahri Kailshpora, Aasar-i-Sharief Lal Bazar, Khanqah-e-Mualla, Dastegeer Sahib Khanyar, Kohimaran, Ziyarat Syed Saib Sonwar and Ziyarat Makdoom Sahib.
Srinagar: Tens and thousands of people thronged shrines and Masjids as Friday following Mehraj-ul-Alam was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the Kashmir Valley today.