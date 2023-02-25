Looking forward to align with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: Cong chief Kharge

Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties to defeat the “anti people” BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In his address at the Congress’ 85th plenary session, Kharge said the country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment.

“In the prevailing difficult circumstances, the Congress is the only party in the country that can provide capable and decisive leadership,” he asserted.

