5-yr-old girl dies in Kulgam accident ​

Kulgam: A five-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by an unknown vehicle at Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that an unknown vehicle hit a five year old girl identified as Zahira Jan, daughter of Mohammad Younis Shah at her native village in DK Marg, D H Pora.

She was critically wounded and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have taken the cognizance of the incident and a hunt has been launched to nab the driver involved—(KNO)

