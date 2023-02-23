Clear weather predicted in Valley

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir, night temperature recorded dropped below sub-zero at a few places but hovered above normal except Qazigund on Wednesday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said Srinagar recorded a low of 3.7°C against the previous night’s 5.0°C. Today’s minimum temperature, he said, was above normal by 2.8°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.7°C against 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 1.2°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 0.6°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 11.1°C against 13.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.6°C (above normal by 3.4°C), Batote 5.0°C (above normal by 1.5°C), Katra 1.2°C (7.3°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.2°C (1.6°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 8.8°C, the official said.

The MeT has forecast mainly clear weather at most places in the next 24 hours.

On February 23-25, he said, mainly clear to partly cloudy weather was expected at most places.

On February 26, he said, weather was likely to be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain and snow at scattered places. On February 27-28, he said, the weather was likely to be partly cloudy.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that followed it have ended, Kashmir is under grip of 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which ends on March 1.

