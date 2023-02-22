Landslide blocks Jmu-Sgr highway

Banihal/Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was suspended Tuesday after a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.
The landslide struck the highway at Sher Bibi near Banihal around 2 am, leaving many vehicles stranded, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Asghar Malik, said
He said no fresh traffic was allowed from Srinagar side this morning.
A traffic department official in Jammu said,”We have allowed light motor vehicles in the morning but after getting information about continuous shooting stones, the traffic was stopped for the time being”.
“From 20-02-2023, 1700 hrs. to 21-02-2023, 1700 hrs Jammu Srinagar highway remained blocked for 13 hrs 50 mins due to landslide/shooting stones near Sherbibi,” traffic official said his evening, adding, “ C-N Tunnel closed for 02 hrs 30 mins by Tunnel authority, making the total blockage of 16 hrs 20 mins. There was breakdown of 02 HMVs on NH-44 between Nashri and NAVYUG Tunnel.”
Regarding tomorrow, February 22, he said, “Jammu Srinagar highway is still closed due to huge landslide and continuous shooting stones near Sherbibi, Banihal.”