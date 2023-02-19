Herath Celebrated With Gaiety

Srinagar: The Mahashivratri, the marriage anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Uma, which is most important festival of the Kashmiri Pandits, locally known as “Herath”, was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety in the Kashmir valley on Saturday.

Kashmiri Pandits paid obeisance at temples and offer puja on the occasion. The biggest gathering was held at Shankaracharya Temple overlooking the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The special prayers were also held at Ganpatyar and Hanuman Temple at Amira Kadal in Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his greetings to the people on Mahashivratri.

On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I convey warm greetings and good wishes to all. The festival, which is celebrated as ‘Herath’ by Kashmiri Pandit community is harbinger of peace, prosperity and happiness,” he had said, adding, “May Lord Shiva guide us on to the path of justice, truth and wisdom and strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind.”

National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah had also extended warm greetings and best wishes to people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri observed celebrated as Herath by Kashmiri Pandits.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar extended his warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiri Pandit brethren on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri (Hearath).

In his greetings, Advisor Bhatnagar said that this day is an auspicious occasion to rededicate ourselves to live a virtuous life. He added that this is the festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti which is celebrated across India to worship Lord Shiva and marks remembrance of “overcoming darkness and ignorance”.

The Advisor also prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh had also greeted the people of the J&K, serving & retired Police & Security Forces personnel on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He has wished to all a blissful festival.

