Srinagar: An unidentified male body was found at Waskura area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district this morning, official sources said.

“The body was spotted by locals, following which they informed the police”, they said .

Confirming it, a police official told GNS that a team is at the spot to collect necessary details. “We will share the relevant details, once we collect them”, the official further said. (GNS)

