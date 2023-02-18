No firing incident in Qamarwari: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that its investigation into incident regarding “firing like sound” in Qamarwari here yesterday was in “full swing” but ruled any attack on any individual much less a revenue official.
“There is still confusion in some quarters of media about incident in Qamarwari yesterday morning. It is clarified that no incident of firing on any individual took place anywhere in Srinagar,” a police spokesperson said in a statement issued here said. “There was a sound heard after which search operation was launched which is routine in suspicious circumstances. Some media houses are quoting an unverified mischievous claim on telegram channel wherein name of one revenue official is mentioned,” he said, adding, “During in-depth investigation in to incident, it came out that neither any such named person works in revenue department nor any such firing incident has taken place”. He however said that investigation in the case is in “full swing and miscreants involved in creating panic in Qamarwari area will be caught soon.”
