Bandipora: Security forces on Tuesday destroyed an old rusted grenade after it was found in Manzpora area of Aloosa in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said , after the grenade was found in the area, a joint team of police and army along with bomb disposal squad reached to the spot.

He said the grenade was subsequently destroyed in an orchard in the are—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print