Bridge In Reasi Collapses, 2 Injured As 2 Vehicles Fall Into Rivulet

Jammu: A bridge over rivulet in Mahore area of Reasi collapsed when two loaded dumpers were crossing on it last evening, officials said.

They said both the dumpers, one having registration number JK02CW-9495 and other one without registration plate, fell in Badora rivulet connecting Mahore and Chassan Tehsils.

Drivers of the vehicles, identified as Amjid Khan and Showkat Ali, both residents of Kotranka Rajouri, were injured and were shifted to hospital by rescuers including police.

SDM Mazahir Hussein Shah confirmed collapsing of the bridge and injuries to drivers as well as damage to the dumpers. (GNS)

