Around 20 people injured in bus accident in Udhampur

Jammu: Around 20 passengers were injured when a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell towards roadside gorge but fortunately did not roll down and was stopped by large trees, officials said.

The bus (JK14G-4577), on way from Udhampur to Khorgali, met with the accident when it reached at Gullawan Panchari, they said.

“Around 15-20 passengers were injured,” they said, adding, there was no death reported so far and that all the Injured have been shifted to District Hospital Udhampur.

A police officer confirming the accident said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway. (GNS)

