4 magazines, 2 grenades recovered

Poonch/Jammu: Police and army on Thursday busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.
A team of police, assisted by the Army, launched a search operation in the Naka Manjari area. It busted a hideout and recovered ammunition and explosive material, they said.
Four AK rifle magazines with ammunition, two grenades, some explosive material, one binocular and other material were recovered, the sources said.

