3 Of Family Injured In Fire Incident In Poonch

Poonch: Three members of a family were injuries after their house caught fire last night in Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that yesterday around 10:30 p.m., house of Mohammad Akram son of Sadar Din resident of Arai Village caught fire. Subsequently there was also a cylinder blast which amplified the fire. Three members of the family sustained burnt injured and were shifted to district hospital Poonch for further treatment. They have been identified as Imer Din, his wife Zaytoon Akhter and Saleema Akhter wife of Mohammad Akram.

Soon after the incident a joint team of Police, army and firefighters reached the spot and the fire was brought under control, they said.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire.(GNS)

