Scooty-rider Killed After Allegedly Hit By PDD Truck in Chanapora Srinagar

SRINAGAR: A scooty-rider was killed after allegedly hit by a Power Development Department truck in Chanapora locality of central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Reports said that a youth riding a scooty, bearing number JK01AP 0109, was allegedly hit and run over by a Power Development Department (PDD) at Chanapora Bypass near Aakash Institute, resulting in his on spot death.

The deceased has been identified as Javed Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Mir of Gojwara Srinagar.

Confirming the death of the youth in the particular accident, a police official told GNS that a team is on site to collect relevant details. “Once we know the things in detail, we will share accordingly”, the official said. (GNS)

