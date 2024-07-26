Kargil war lesson for military, those who deal with national security: CDS

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan has conveyed his felicitations and wishes to all Ranks of the Armed Forces on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War.

In his message, CDS underscored that the supreme sacrifices made by the Bravehearts in Kargil War, will not go in vain. “It will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of not only soldiers but also the youth of the nation,” he said.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the Kargil War, CDS said, there were lessons in the war for not only the military but for all those who deal with national security. He stressed that the lessons learnt by shedding blood must not be forgotten, the mistakes must not be repeated and the right lessons must be reinforced.

Regarding the ongoing reforms in the Armed Forces, Gen Anil Chauhan underlined that the Tri-services are on the threshold of a major reform, that range from organisational, structural, conceptual to cultural. “The underlying aim of these reforms is to improve fighting efficiency and keep the Armed Forces battle ready at all times. We must be prepared to shed the obsolete practices and adopt new ones. The shape and contour of reforms must reflect the uniqueness of the Indian environment and challenges,” he said.

On the occasion, CDS assured the citizens that the Armed Forces remain enthused with new energy as the nation steps into the Amritkaal and are determined to march in step with the rest of the country to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

