Army Chief Reviews Security Situation, Visits LoC

Srinagar: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Kashmir valley to review the security situation and preparedness of the forces involved in counter-infiltration and counter-militancy operations, officials said.
“#GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS, visited the forward locations of #ChinarCorps & reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control #LOC,” Army’s ADGPI said in a post on X.
The army said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) also interacted with the commanders and troops on the ground.
“#COAS lauded All Ranks for maintaining high standards of professionalism & exhorted them to remain steadfast in meeting emerging #security challenges,” the ADGPI said.
General Dwivedi later left for Kargil to take part in the silver jubilee celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
After arriving here on Wednesday, General Dwivedi, along with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Chinar Corps Commander, civil dignitaries and all ranks of Chinar Corps paid homage to Naik Dilawar Khan, who laid down his life during an anti-militancy operation in Kupwara.