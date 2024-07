COLOMBO: The presidential election in Sri Lanka will take place on September 21, the elections commission announced on Friday.

The announcement ended months-long speculation that the election would be postponed to extend the term of the incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The government gazette no 2394/51 issued today said in terms of Article 31 (3) of the constitution the election would take place on September 21 while the nominations would be accepted on August 15.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print