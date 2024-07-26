Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who ensured victory in Kargil war

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the nation’s territory during the Kargil war 25 years ago.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of “Operation Vijay”, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the war.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print