Jaishankar meets China’s Wang in Laos; emphasises need to ensure ‘full respect’ for LAC and past agreements

VIENTIANE (LAOS): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday underlined the need to ensure “full respect” for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and past agreements to “stabilise” and “rebuild” ties with Beijing as he met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for the second time within a month.

The two leaders, who are in the Laotian capital to participate in the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), also agreed on the need to give strong guidance to complete the disengagement process following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.

“Met with Communist Party of China Politburo member and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Vientiane today. Continued our ongoing discussions about our bilateral relationship. The state of the border will necessarily be reflected on the state of our ties,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meetings here.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print