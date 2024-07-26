DGP pays homage to army’s bravery, sacrifices

Srinagar: On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain has paid a heartfelt homage to the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army, who fought valiantly to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of the motherland in 1999, in the mountains of Kargil.
The DGP in his message has said that as we commemorate this day, let us remember the sacrifices made by our soldiers and their families. Let us also reiterate our commitment to defending our country’s interests and upholding the values of courage, loyalty, and duty. “The unwavering dedication and courage of the Indian Army in the face of adversity is an inspiration to us all”, he said.
While paying homage to the martyrs, he said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a solemn celebration of the valour, selflessness, and indomitable will of our brave soldiers, who put their lives on the line to safeguard Country’s sovereignty. This day stands as a powerful testament to the Indian Army’s unshakeable resolve and bravery, evoking a deep sense of national pride, reverence, and gratitude for their sacrifices, he added.
