Robber Impersonating As Militant Arrested Along With Fake Weapons in Pulwama: Police

SRINAGAR: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an extortionist, who was impersonating as militant in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a handout, the police said that police Station Rajpora received a written complaint from one (Name withheld for security reasons) wherein stated that at about 1930 Hrs while on way to home from his clinic, some unknown person intercepted him and threatened him with weapons and asked for money & other valuable items & fled away from the spot by taking his valet containing Rs 3300/- and mobile phone.

The police spokesman further said that, upon this report, a Case FIR No 8/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered in PS Rajpora and investigation set into motion.

During the course of investigation, several persons were rounded up, one among them identified as Adil Ah Dar s/o M Yousuf Dar r/o Bellow was interrogated professionally, who revealed that he has committed the said crime using toy pistols.

Upon his disclosure following articles were recovered twoToy pistols, 3 valets, one Redmi Mobile phone, Cash of Rs 3330, JKBank ATM, Adhar card, SBI ATM Card,Driving Liscence, Pan Card ,Election Card, Jio Sim card belonging to complainant, he said.

General public are requested not to fall in any such trap and to inform concerned Police Station about any such incident, reads the statement.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print