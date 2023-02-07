DDC member among 8 arrested for pelting stones during eviction drive in Jammu

Jammu: A District Development Council member among eight people have so far been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police in connection with incident of stone pelting that took place on Saturday in Malik Market area of Jammu during anti encroachment drive.

An official said that people pelted stones on team carrying out eviction drive at Malik Market and also damaged vehicles, thereby creating a law and order problem.

He said the police had to fire teargas shells to disperse the protesters and to keep situation under control.

“A case under relevant sections of law was registered after the incident and investigation was set into motion during which many stone pelters have been identified.”

He said so far eight people have been arrested who include some identified stone pelters and few other people on the charges of instigating the people.

He saidDDC member from Doda Mehraj Malik of Aam Aadmi Party has also been arrested—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print