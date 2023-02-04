India, France and UAE unveil plans for cooperation under trilateral framework

New Delhi’:India, France and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday unveiled an ambitious roadmap for cooperation in a plethora of areas including defence, energy and technology under a trilateral framework, a move that comes amid the geopolitical turmoil triggered by the conflict in Ukraine.

The plan was finalised during a phone conversation among External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his French counterpart Catherine Colonna and UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A joint statement said it was acknowledged that defence is an area of close cooperation between the three countries.

