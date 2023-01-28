3 of family die inside their Kacha house due to asphyxia in Ramban

JAMMU: Three members of a family died apparently due to asphyxia in Balihote area of Ramban district.

Local reports said that the family of Chain Singh, his wife and daughter besides some cattle were found dead in their kucha house. “One girl gasping for breath is being brought to District Hospital.” Her condition was also serious, they said.

“At least 3 members of a family were found dead due to asphyxiation in Balihote, Tehsil Ramban. One girl found alive has been shifted for medical treatment,” Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a tweet. He said financial assistance will be provided out of Red Cross. (GNS)

