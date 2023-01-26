Multi-Layeresd Security Cover on Jan 26 In Kashmir

Traffic Diversion Announced In Srinagar, Outskirts Till 12:30 Today

Srinagar: Security across Jammu and Kashmir was put on maximum alert on Wednesday on the eve of January 26 functions.

Police and paramilitary forces carried out random searches in and around Lal Chowk and adjoining areas here amid inclement weather, officials said

Security arrangements were even tighter around the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, the main venue for the official celebrations in the valley, as well as in other districts of Kashmir, the officials said.

Frisking of commuters, checking vehicles entering city and setting up mobile and static checking points were some of the security steps taken to ensure a peaceful function in Jammu city, they said.

While Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shall preside over the function and take salute on the main R-Day function at the M.A. Stadium, Jammu on January 26. According to a government order, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor shall preside over the function and take salute at the main function at Srinagar. “Further, DDC, Chairperson shall preside over the functions at respective district headquarters and take salute on the Republic Day (26th January, 2023).”

BDC, chairperson/president Municipal Council/Committees shall take salute respective Block Headquarters and Municipal Block at Respective Headquarters.

“In case block headquarters and municipal headquarters are the same, two separate functions shall be organised,” it reads, adding, “SDM/Tehsildar/Senior Most Civil officers (shall take salute) at respective Sub Divisional/Tehsil Headquarters, in case BDC Chairperson/President Council / Committee is not available.”

A senior police officer here said that the situation was under control and expressed confidence that official functions will be held “incident-free”.

He said a multi-layered security cover has been put in place while domination and surveillance of areas are being undertaken ‘vigorously’ .

Meanwhile, the authorities issued advisory regarding movement of traffic in Srinagar on January 26.

According to the advisory, various diversions have been ordered in view of the main R-Day function being held at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Sonwar here.

It said that no traffic shall be allowed from Panthachowk towards Dalgate and all motorists shall use highway-Nowgam-Natipora-Nowgam-Sanatnagar-Hyderpora Bypass to reach to their destinations.

“No traffic shall be allowed from Dalgate towards Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium Sonwar. Motorists shall use Khonakhan-SRTC Bridge-Sangermal Road to reach to their destinations,” it said, adding, “No vehicle shall be allowed towards Panthachowk via Dalgate Sonwar route. All motorists shall adopt M.A Road/Residency Road/HSHS/Jahangir Chowk flyover-Rambagh-Natipora or Baghat-Sanatnagar route to reach their respective destinations.”

It said no vehicle will be allowed from Radio Kashmir, Dalgate, Hotel Lalit, Sonwar and Rajbagh near Bridge towards the venue except for those carrying valid invitation cards and passes.

“General Public/Tourists are requested to adopt alternative routes to reach the Srinagar Airport to avoid any inconvenience,” the advisory said, adding, “Commuters are requested to plan their movement diversion will be in place from 06:30 AM till 12:30 PM.” However it said, medical emergencies will be facilitated.

