LG Greets People

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings and felicitations to the people on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.
In a message, the Lt Governor said: “I extend warm greetings to all. I convey my special greetings to members of Jammu Kashmir Police, Armed Forces, CAPFs and emergency responders. I also wish and congratulate all our sportspersons who have participated and won laurels for Jammu Kashmir”.
On this day in 1950, by adopting the values and ideals enshrined in the Constitution, the architects of our country had embarked on a journey to create a society based on justice, brotherhood and equality. This seven-decade-long developmental journey is a living example of our inclusive ideology, national unity, hard work and dynamism, added the Lt Governor.
We pay tribute to the farmers, scientists, engineers, doctors, nurses, teachers, tribals, litterateurs, artists, businessmen, workers, youth and women who have infused new energy into Jammu Kashmir and ensured inclusive and sustainable development, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor also paid homage to the founding fathers and the freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of our Country.
