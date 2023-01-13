‘Ceasefire Along LoC Holding Well But Need To Remain Alert’

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday underlined that there was reduction in violence parameters in Jammu and Kashmir even as he called for remaining alert along Line of Control.
At a press conference ahead of Army Day, he referred to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well.
At the same time Gen Pande said cross-border support to militancy and militant infrastructure remained.
“As far as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the ceasefire understanding that came into effect in February 2021 is holding well. The cross border support to militancy and militant infrastructure, however, remains,” he said.
“What is heartening is the marked reduction in violence parameters and the fact that the people there are partnering with the government in a number of developmental initiatives. All these notwithstanding, we need to remain alert both on the Line of Control as well as in the hinterland,” he said.
New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Thursday underlined that there was reduction in violence parameters in Jammu and Kashmir even as he called for remaining alert along Line of Control.