Dhangri Killings: More VDCs Armed With Insas Being Set Up

1500 CRPF Personnel Deployed In Poonch, Rajouri Districts

Srinagar: The government has decided to set up more Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and equip them with either SLR or Insas guns instead of present “outdated” 303 rifles even as fifteen companies of CRPF comprising 1,500 personnel have been deployed in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to secure minority areas in the region, officials said.

They said decision has also been taken to establish pickets of Army, paramilitary forces and Police, or joint, in sensitive villages dominated by the minorities.

Regular night patrolling is also being mulled in many areas by security and police personnel in both Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Also fifteen companies of CRPF has been deployed and these moves come in the aftermath of twin attacks in Rajouri’s Dangri village on Sunday evening and Monday in which six people of a minority community including two children were killed and 11 others were injured.

The incidents, occurring barely 14 hours apart, triggered protests across the district.

One company of CRPF has been deployed in the Dhangri village, officials said.

Over 20 companies comprising 2,000 troops will be deployed in militancy-prone and minority areas to strengthen security in the twin border districts, they said.

They said 15 companies have reached the border districts while the remainder will be reach in the next few days.

The CRPF personnel are being ferried from outside the union territory for their deployment in the region, they said.

A senior CRPF officer said the security deployment is underway.

“It is being directly supervised by IG CRPF and senior officers”, he said.

There is a huge cry from the minority community people over the security of their areas in border districts after the twin attacks. (with PTI Inputs)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print