Grenade Blast In Hawal, Civilian Injured

Srinagar: A civilian was injured here on Sunday when militants hurled a grenade towards a CRPF bunker and it exploded on the roadside, officials said. The incident occurred in Halwal area, they said.
“At about 7:45 pm, militants hurled a grenade towards a bunker of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Hawal Chowk which exploded on the roadside,” the officials said. Sameer Ahmed Malla, a resident of Habak, sustained minor injuries in the blast, they said. He was shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.
“There was an attempt to throw grenade on a CRPF vehicle in crowded area of MK chowk it missed target & caused minor splinter injury to one local boy. Operations launched in area to nab the culprit,” police said in a tweet.