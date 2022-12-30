Massive Fire Damages 13 Houses, 10 Shops In Anantnag

Srinagar: At least 13 “inter-connected” houses and around ten shops were gutted in a massive midnight fire, augmented by the blast of “ten gas (LPG) cylinders”, in Dangarpora area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.

Leading firefighter of the concerned Fire and Emergency Services Department said that at least 200 houses were saved by the “timely” action.

“At 2:56 a.m., we received information about the fire. Since the Fire Service Station is just a half a kilometer from the area, we rushed a number of fire tenders immediately,” the Leading Firefighter told GNS, adding, “By the time we reached, the fire had spread extensively as at least ten LPG gas cylinders had exploded as a result of which there was extensive damage.” He said that adequate number of fire tenders and men were rushed to the area. “Since there was adequate availability of water and firefighters along with locals put their best effort, we were able to prevent the fire from spreading further.”

He said at least 200 houses were saved in the very densely populated area of the south Kashmir district. Sources told GNS that the 13 houses suffered damages and most of them have been completely gutted along with at least 10 shops.

A firefighter was also injured in the operation and has been admitted to Government Medical College Anantnag. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print