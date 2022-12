Ganderbal: A residential house was partially damaged in a fire that broke out in Nowpora Tulmulla area of Ganderbal district late last night

An official said that fire broke out in the residential house late last night.

He said soon after the incident fire tenders reached to the spot and doused off the flames. “In the incident the house got partially damaged.”

The official said the cause of the fire was being ascertained—(KNO)

