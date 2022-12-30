DC Anantnag inaugurates Jashn e Chilai Kalan at Kokernag

Also, inaugurates Boiler Plant at SDH Kokernag

ANANTNAG: Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom today inaugurated Jashn E Chilai Kalan, Winter Tourism Festival at Kokernag here. The festival has been organized by Kokernag Development Authority to promote tourist footfall at Kokernag during winters.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Basharat said that Kokernag is blessed with unparalleled scenic landscape. He said that increased tourist influx will create earning avenues for the local people as well. He appreciated the efforts put in by KDA in organizing the festival and appealed to tourists to visit Kokernag to experience nature.

Prince Ahmad Sheikh, President MC, Kokernag said that MC Kokernag is committed to the development of the area. He said that MC is playing a critical role in the development of a clean and green Kokernag. He informed that there is particular focus on planned development of the area.

CEO KDA Mohd Altaf Wani said that KDA is taking all necessary steps to facilitate tourists visiting the area and expected that the festival will boost tourist footfall in the area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner inspected stalls put up by various departments to showcase their products and services,

Impressed by the craftsmanship demonstrated in weaving a cashmilon wool blend blanket prepared by local weavers with support from Handicrafts and Handlooms Department, he said that such exquisite craftsmanship will attract buyers anywhere in the world given adequate marketing.

The dignitaries also had words of appreciation for young children participating in the painting competition. Colourful cultural programs highlighting rich heritage and culture associated particularly with winters in Kashmir were presented by various artists and by Alamdar Theatre Group from Akhingam.

Deputy Commissioner distributed tokens of appreciation to the organizers including CEO KDA, SDM Kokernag, Tehsildar Kokernag and Tehsildar Larnoo.

The event was attended by CMO Anantnag, Officials from Education Department and besides a large gathering of people.

The Deputy Commissioner later inaugurated the Boiler Plant and laundry section at SDH Kokernag. On the occasion, the CMO briefed the DC that the boiler plant will provide central heating to the patients at the hospital. He added that the boiler plant is the first of its kind in the district and will help in enhancing patient care.

The Deputy Commissioner accompanied by SDM and CMO inspected the functioning of the hospital and interacted with the patients and staff. He also inspected the 400 LPM oxygen plant at the hospital and directed the CMO to ensure operational readiness besides availability of manpower and machinery to respond to re-emergence of COVID cases.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print