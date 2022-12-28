Seizes illicit timber in Sopore, accused arrested

Srinagar: Police in Sopore have seized illicit timber and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime.
Police station Panzala received an information that some smugglers have laden timber upon horses and are smuggling it to another location for illegal sale etc. Accordingly, Police established a special naka at Takiya Panzla and arrested one smuggler identified as Abdul Majeed Chopan son of Abdul Aziz resident of Sain Satrena Rafiabad. Besides, horses carrying illicit timber in shape of logs have also been seized. The accused smuggler was shifted to PS where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 70/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Panzala and investigation has been initiated.
Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities.
Srinagar: Police in Sopore have seized illicit timber and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime.