Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Srinagar: Police in Sopore have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from his possession.
A police party of Police Post Warpora under the supervision of SDPO Sopore at a naka checkpoint established at T-crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL4CAP-8747. During search, officers were able to recover 35grams of brown sugar like substance and 20 Bits of brown sugar ready for sale from the driver namely Ashiq Ahmad War @Ashiq Lala son of Ali Muhammad War resident of Raj mohalla Warpora Sopore. He was arrested and shifted to PS where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 273/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore and investigation has been initiated.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.