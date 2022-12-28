DDC Rajouri reviews implementation of spurring entrepreneurship initiative of Mission Youth

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today presided over a meeting of the concerned officers to review the implementation of spurring entrepreneurship initiative of the Mission Youth in the district.

At the outset, the DDE, Qadeer Ul Rehman informed that under the spurring entrepreneurship scheme, the youth in the age group of 18 to 40 years are given financial assistance between Rs 2.0 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for creation or expansion of existing business venture within J&K with special focus on high growth entrepreneurship through business development plan competitions. He also informed that there was also scope of Rs. 2 lakh sub intervention.

Speaking at the meeting, the DDC asked the concerned officers to generate mass awareness among the educated and unemployed youth of the district about the scheme and ensure their maximum coverage.

The DDC also asked the concerned officers to put in sincere efforts to remove hindrances faced by the youth in availing benefits under the scheme by coordinating and guiding them wherever required and extending personal intervention for their proper hand-holding.

He further instructed them to start the applicant interviews from tomorrow to provide them necessary financial assistance under the spurring entrepreneurship scheme.

The meeting was attended by CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; GM DIC, Ashwini Sharma; DDE, Qadeer Ul Rehman; LDM, Sanjeev Bhasin; DIO, Narinder Kumar; DSWO, Wakeel Ahmed Bhatt and Employment Officer, Aslam Beig.

