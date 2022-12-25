Intense cold wave tightens grip in Kashmir as Sgr, Kupwara, Qazigund, Pahalgam record coldest night of season

Srinagar’: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Kupwara in northern district and Qazigund & Pahalgam in Southern district of Kashmir recorded coldest night of season.

The intense cold wave tightened its grip further in the Valley as the night temperature at most stations has plumetted further.

Srinagar recorded coldest night of season at minus 5.8 degree celsius.

Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir also recorded coldest night of season at minus 5.0 degree Celsius and minus 7.0 degree Celsius respectively.

The northern district of Kashmir, Kupwara also recorded coldest night of season at minus 6.0 degree Celsius.

The other parts of Kashmir also recorded sub-zero temperature. The mercury in Kokernag settled at minus 2.2 degree Celsius while Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.6 degree Celsius.

An independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif said that the lowest ever temperature in December was recorded at minus 12.8°C on 13 December 1934.

He informed that in 2018, on 28 December, the temperature dropped to minus 7.7°C in Srinagar.

Pertinently, the intense cold wave continued across Kashmir amid the persistent dry spell in the Valley.

However, the two-day wet spell is expected to end the prolonged dry spell in the Valley from December 29—(KNO)

