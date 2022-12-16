Founder VC of BGSBU Masud Choudhary passes away

BGSBU to observe three day mourning

Srinagar’: Founder Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri Choudhary passed away at Jammu today.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Akbar Masood,Senior functionaries and faculty members of the varsity condoled the demise.

The Vice Chancellor has declared three-day mourning as a mark of respect for the Founder Vice Chancellor of BGSBU Jenab Masud Choudhary who passed away today.

Recalling the contribution of Dr. Masud Choudhary as Founder Vice Chancellor of BGSBU, Prof. Akbar Masood said that the Contribution of Masud Sahib in establishing the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University shall always be remembered.”He was an able administrator, astute academician and a great thinker”, said Prof. Akbar.

Prof. Akbar prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. ” I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Jenab Masud Choudhary sahib. It is moment of grief and loss for the entire BGSBU fraternity. On behalf of whole BGSBU family , I express my deepest condolences and pray to Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss”, said Prof. Akbar.

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean of Students, Registrar , Dean of various schools, Heads of various departments, Faculty members,Officers and staff of the University also condoled the sad demise of Dr.Masud Choudhary and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print