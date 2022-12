Sopore: A class 10 student, who had gone missing from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was traced at railway station Sopore by police on Saturday.

An official said that Masroor Abbas Mir of Bohripora area of Sopore was traced by the police at railway station Sopore today.

He added they have informed his family members and right now he was with the police for questioning.

Notably, Masroor had gone missing from AMU on December 08, when he had left his hostel at 8 am for the school—(KNO)

