Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil distributes relief among Chattabal fire victims

Srinagar: Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil on behalf of the organisation and its incarcerated Chairman Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has expressed grief and sorrow over the complete damage to four residential houses and the burning of all properties in a terrible incident of fire at Chattabal Srinagar recently.

In a statement, Darul Khair on behalf of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the affected family and emphasised the need for all possible help and immediate rehabilitation of the affected family.

Darul Khair has made an appeal to the public to take all possible precautions while using gas, heater, boiler, power blankets and kangari etc. to get heat in winter so that accidents and arson increase as much as possible and such ragedy incidents can be avoided.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil, under the leadership of Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon, went to Chattabal and presented rice, flour, blankets and kitchen kit and other basic necessities to five families as aid and expressed solidarity with them.

Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil has again made it clear that the Millat-e-Kashmir is aware of the fact that Darul Khair Mirwaiz Manzil since its inception, has been providing financial and material support to the people in need during the calamities without discrimination of caste, creed and religion, and is engaged in rehabilitation of the victims as much as possible.

