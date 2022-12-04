International World Disability Day observed at Kulgam

KULGAM: On the eve of ‘International World Disability Day’ the District Social Welfare Office Kulgam in collaboration with District Administration Kulgam today organized an awareness cum interaction programme at Mini-Secretariat, here.
The programme was attended by specially-abled persons from across the district besides ADDC, ACD, DSWO, CEO, ALC and other officers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat highlighted the importance of the day and steps and measures taken by the District Administration and government for welfare of specially-abled persons.
Officers and officials from various departments including Social Welfare, Labour, Employment, Education, RDD, Health, Agriculture, Women Development Corporation etc imparted awareness about schemes implemented for the welfare of persons with disabilities.
Furthermore, the participants were sensitized about the consequences of substance-abuse.
NGOs and associations working for the welfare of specially-abled persons also participated in the programme.
The programme concluded with the distribution of Motorized Tricycles among beneficiaries.
