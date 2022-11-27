SIA grills Hurriyat leader Prof Bhat for 8 hours in Jammu

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday grilled senior Hurriyat leader Prof Abdul Gani Bhat for nearly 8 hours after he was summoned by the probing agency at JIC Jammu in a case related to militant and Hawala funding.
A top official said that Bhat was summoned related to a case of militant and Hawala funding in which former minister Jatendar Singh alias Babu Singh was earlier arrested.
He said the Hurriyat leader was questioned for nearly eight hours till evening at JIC Jammu after he was summoned by the agency today.
The official added during questioning Bhat revealed many facts regarding the money received from across the border by different Hurriyat leaders in the Valley.
Prof Bhat heads Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and in the past he has also been the head of Hurriyat Conference.
Born in Botengo village of Sopore in North Kashmir, Bhat studied Persian, Economics and Political Science at Sri Pratap College in Srinagar and then pursued his post-graduation in Persian and Law at Aligarh Muslim University. (KNO)
