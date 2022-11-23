Kashmir, Ladakh Freeze Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, night temperatures saw further drop on Wednesday with mercury settling at sub-zero level at most places in Kashmir Valley.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against 0.2°C on the previous night. While the temperature was 0.9°C below normal during this time of the year, it was the season’s coldest night for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.8°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.3°C against 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.8°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night, the official told GNS. It was 1.7°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.9°C against minus 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.4°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.0°C against 9.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 9.0.°C (6.6°C above normal), Batote 6.5°C (1.7°C above normal), Katra 9.6°C (0.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 2.2°C (0.1°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 8.4°C, Leh minus 9.6°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 13.5°C, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather for next 24 in J&K and said that no large change was expected till the end of this month. (GNS)

