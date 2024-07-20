Ex- IAS officer fined Rs 1L for filing frivolous plea against LG

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal’s Jammu Bench has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on a former IAS officer for filing a “mischievous and frivolous” plea against the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and other senior bureaucrats.

The tribunal’s judicial member Rajinder Dogra, in the July 16 order, said the application filed by a former IAS officer Kumar Ranchhodbhai Parmar about his service was just to “harass” the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and other bureaucrats.

The tribunal said this was a service-related matter and instead of impleading the Union and the state governments, Parmar has impleaded Sinha and other authorities by their names.

“It is quite astonishing to note that the applicant, a senior IAS officer with extensive knowledge of the Constitution and its laws, proceeded to file the application seeking relief against the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal said it was dismissing the application and imposing a cost of Rs 1 lakh on Parmar to “prevent the filing of such mischievous and frivolous petitions in future”.

The fine amount will have to be deposited in the Advocates’ Welfare Fund within two weeks, it added.

Advocate Monika Kohli, appearing for Sinha, argued that the impleadment of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir by name was not permissible in view of Article 361 (4) of the Constitution.

