Trump announces 2024 presidential run, promises to defeat ‘radical left Democrats’

Washington’s: Former US president Donald Trump has announced that he will run for the US president in 2024 to make America “great and glorious” again, vowing to defeat the “radical left Democrats” that are trying to destroy the country from within.

Trump, seeking a potential rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden, made the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday, a week after midterm elections in which Republicans failed to win as many seats in Congress as they had hoped for.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing that I will run for President of the United States. This will be our campaign altogether,” Trump, 76, told his cheering supporters.

